Aliyah: 'Sometimes you have to follow your dreams'

On March 11, Nefesh B'Nefesh (NBN) marked the tenth anniversary of its flagship "Aliyah Fair" with a Mega Aliyah Fair held in New York City.

The event, held at New York's John Jay College, was co-hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemet LeIsrael and JNF-USA.

Veteran school administrator Judy Meltzer spoke to Arutz Sheva from the fair about her reasons for moving to Israel and the help Nefesh B'Nefesh provides to take such a monumental and complicated step: "I teach 'Stand with Israel', and I decided to put into practice what I preach... Next week we are doing 'Stand with Israel' with students, and it seems a little hypocritical of me to talk about all the wonderful things in Israel and not to go to Israel permanently."

Yoni Halper participated in the fair and told of his motivation to move his family to Israel: "We started this process about a year-and-a-half ago. It was first 'what city do we want to live in, what would be the best for the kids, how would it work with my job', because I go back and forth, because I own a company in the United States. Considering moving an entire house in a lift from New York to Beit Shemesh where we're going to live - there are so many, so many things."

"Coming to an event like this, where it's all under one roof, makes it very easy to get that kind of work done, and also it reinforces things I've learned along the way: To make sure that I have all my documents together, that I have everything done correctly. And truthfully, a lot of the people I've talked to in the past year-and-a-half are here today and I got to see them in person."

Judy Meltzer discussed specific areas of concern where Nefesh B'Nefesh helps light the way: "I need to know what's important to a person my age - health insurance - plus, I want to do something significant in Israel. I want to be able to contribute. I'm not finished yet. Even though I've worked in Jewish education 45 years, I wanted to do something in Israel.

"It's a hard decision in that I'm leaving my children here. But that's a lifelong dream that I need to fulfill... Sometimes you have to follow your dreams, and this has been my lifelong dream."