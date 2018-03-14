Israeli company wins $65 million contract for SAR solution

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it was awarded a $65 million contract by an Asian-Pacific country to provide a comprehensive Search and Rescue (SAR) solution.

The project will be performed over a three-year period.

Under the contract, and as part of Elbit Systems’ comprehensive airborne radio communication solutions portfolio, the company will install Airborne Locator Systems (ALS) and Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs) onboard various mission aircraft and rotorcraft platforms in use by the customer’s Air Force, Army and Navy, and will also supply thousands of Personal Survival Radio (PSR) systems.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I, said: “We are pleased with this contract award to supply a comprehensive SAR solution, attesting to the maturity of our systems and to our market leadership.”

“Based on our vast portfolio of Radio and Communication solutions, already operational with dozens of armed forces worldwide, we are able to provide a technological edge, and we hope that additional customers will follow in selecting our unique SAR systems as their solution of choice.”