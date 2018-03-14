Trump: I fired Tillerson over Iran nuclear deal

President Trump says Tillerson's support for Iran nuclear deal was reason for termination. 'I wanted to break the deal, he disagreed.'

President Donald Trump removed Rex Tillerson from the State Department Tuesday because of Tillerson’s support for the Iran nuclear deal, the president told reporters.

White House officials announced the firing Tuesday, one of many line-up changes in the Trump administration.

The president announced via Twitter that he had tapped CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson at the State Department, and that Gina Haspel had been selected to take over as Director at the CIA.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”

Hours later, the White House announced that Steve Goldstein, a top Tillerson aide, was also being fired.

Trump stated Tuesday that the reason behind the line-up change was Tillerson’s support for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people really well over the last year,” Trump told reporters, “and I’m at a point where we’re getting really close to having the cabinet and other things that I want. But I think that Mike Pompeo will be a truly great Secretary of State – I have total confidence in him.”

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We got along, actually, quite well, but we disagreed on things. When you look at the Iran deal, I think it’s terrible. I guess he thinks it was okay. I wanted to either break it or do something, and he felt a little bit differently. So we were not really thinking the same. With Mike Pompeo, we have a very similar thought process. I think it’s going to go very well.”