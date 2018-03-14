Why is there so much opposition to early elections?

The public does not want early elections. Gil Hoffman goes through the likely winners and losers of snap elections.

Gil Hoffman laments the possibility of new elections in Israel and gives a long list of people who would lose from such a scenario, from the Israeli public as a whole, to the Right in particular, and to political correspondents.

Gil then interviews Rabbi Efraim Mintz, director of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institue (JLI), a provider of adult Jewish courses on Jewish history, law, ethics, philosophy and rabbinical literature worldwide that has become the largest Jewish education network in the world. Mintz and JLI brought several hundred Jews from around their world along with their rabbis and rebbetzins this week to Israel, where they studied, toured, and became the largest international group to visit Hevron.