Police reveal case against Jerusalem Deputy Mayor

The Israel Police on Tuesday revealed the charges against Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman.

Turgeman was one of four people arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, tax crimes, and abuse of a public position Monday morning. He is accused of abusing his position for the benefit of two of the other suspects.

According to the police, Turgeman advanced the interests of the owners of the Koresh Hotel, which is located on Jaffa street in Jerusalem. The hotel is in a historic building dating back to the time of the British Mandate, and renovations to the structure are subject to strict preservation laws. Turgeman is accused of illegally assisting the hotel owners' efforts to renovate the property in exchange for bribes.

He is also accused of promoting the interests of the owners of the Artemisia Events Hall, located in Jerusalem's Talpiot industrial zone, in exchange for being able to hold his own events there free of charge.

The police stated that the investigation against Turgeman began in 2016, and that "Turgeman's account was inconsistent with the investigation materials."