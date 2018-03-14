Could a joint Feiglin-Yishai list make it into the Knesset?

New poll sheds light on smaller faction's chances of passing electoral threshold for the Knesset.

Could a joint list including a former Likud MK and the former chief of the Shas party pass the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset?

According to a recent poll conducted for Channel 2, former Interior Minister and ex-Shas chairman Eli Yishai’s Yahad party would receive 1.9% of the vote if new elections were held today – falling short of the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The party, which ran on a joint list with the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party in 2015, narrowly missed the threshold for the 20th Knesset, receiving 2.97% of the vote.

The poll also shows former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin, who led the Manhigut Yehudit faction within the Likud before breaking away to establish the Zehut party, receiving 1.2% of the vote.

Combined, the two would still fall short of the 3.25% threshold according to the poll – though a joint list could potentially draw more voters than the two factions could independently, with voters responding to the increased chances of a joint list entering the Knesset.

A 2017 poll showed the Zehut party winning 2% of the vote, though more than 5% of voters would vote for the party if they believed it would pass the minimum threshold. Twenty-one percent of all respondents said they would consider voting for Zehut.