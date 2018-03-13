Bennett: Common sense prevailed

Education Minister Naftali Bennett praised the agreement to end the coalition crisis Tuesday, saying that "common sense won out. The national interest has been strengthened."

"I congratulate my colleagues in the coalition who were partners in solving this crisis, and we will continue to serve Israel," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted to back a bill aimed at protecting army draft exemptions for yeshiva students, while also permitting each coalition partner freedom to vote against the bill. The bill, which was pushed for by the Lithuanian haredi United Torah Judaism party, is opposed by the Yisrael Beytenu party led by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

According to the committee’s decision parties will vote as a bloc, with their vote determined by the party chair.

As part of the agreement with Yisrael Beitenu, Defense Minister Liberman will propose a second draft law during the Knesset’s summer session, based upon the recommendations of ministry officials.

The bill will be brought before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation and, if approved, will be merged with the haredi-backed bill proposed by Yoav Ben Tzur that is currently under consideration.

The Draft Law is expected to pass with 61 votes from coalition parties despite the opposition of the Yisrael Beiteinu party.