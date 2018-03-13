Netanyahu forced to walk back threat to fire minister

Under coalition agreement, PM cannot dismiss Aliya Minister Sofa Landver without the approval of her party chairman, Avigdor Lieberman.

Is there a solution that will prevent early elections? Hadashot 2 reported that the coalition agreement prohibits Prime Minister Netanyahu from dismissing Aliyah and Integration Minister Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beytenu) without the approval of her party chairman, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Liberman has threatened to resign from the government if Landver is fired because of refusal to support the draft law.

The defense minister has already made it clear Tuesday that there is no chance that his party will abstain in a vote on the draft law to be held in the evening. "In Yisrael Beytenu, we will all vote unanimously against the [draft] bill of [United Torah Judaism's] Council of Torah Sages."

He added that early elections can be avoided. "If Minister Landver is not fired from the government and the defense establishment will be given the possibility of drafting a new law that will be brought before the Knesset for approval in the summer session, new elections can be prevented."

"The elections are not necessary for the people of Israel. They are contrary to the electoral interests of Yisrael Beiteinu and to Avigdor Lieberman's personal interests, but the state and security are above all else. The role of the defense minister is fascinating, but it also does not justify giving up the principles and the national interest of the State of Israel," Liberman's spokesperson said.

In the last few hours, intensive negotiations are under way to end the crisis between senior Likud and Yisrael Beiteinu officials at the same time.

The law will be brought the Knesset in order to pass it in a preliminary reading at 8 PM Tuesday evening.