MK Oded Forer calls on the parties in the coalition to oppose the draft law in its present form.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) told Arutz Sheva on Monday that his party’s opposition to the draft law in its present form is due to the simple reason that the defense establishment is working on its own draft law.

"I do not think that Kulanu would have allowed my tax bill to pass when the budget division of the treasury was opposed to it, so why do they think I should do it when it comes to security? We will vote against the draft law,” stressed Forer.

"I recommend to all the coalition partners to vote against this law, which is a bad law, and wait a few weeks until we present the outline recommended by the defense minister's team. Minister [Sofa] Landver will vote against the bill and the person who will eventually have to consider whether or not to fire her is the prime minister. We believe there is no reason to fire her," he added.

The future of the coalition, opined Forer, depends mainly on other parties.

"This depends more on the other coalition partners than on us. We have never presented an ultimatum. We have said all along that a draft law that deals with defense-related matters cannot be passed if the defense minister does not support it. If this law comes up for a vote we will vote against it and we have no intention of resigning [from the coalition] after a preliminary reading,” he said.

At the same time, Forer noted, "Of course, if this law passes a third reading, we will not remain in the government. I suggest that everyone wait with this law."

Forer expressed hope that the government will serve out its term, saying, "We do not want elections and we want this government to continue. We think that this is a good government. Minister Liberman certainly wants to continue his role in the Defense Ministry, but he will not be doing his job if he votes for a draft law that is entirely evasion of service."

Yisrael Beytenu on Monday threatened to bolt the coalition if the haredi-backed draft law is approved.

Yisrael Beytenu has rejected the new draft law, arguing that legislation regarding conscription must be drawn up in coordination with the security establishment. The party has long supported reforming the draft, and restricting deferments for yeshiva students.