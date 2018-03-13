U.S. pressure on North Korea will continue

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says despite meeting with Kim, maximum pressure will continue on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Monday that the UN Security Council supports President Donald Trump’s optimism about the opportunity for a diplomatic solution in North Korea, but also his intention to keep up maximum pressure until there is “real progress” toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

His comments, quoted by The Associated Press, came in a conversation with reporters after briefing the Security Council on the North Korea situation.

“It has us now to a point where we may be able to pursue a diplomatic solution to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” McMaster said. “So we’re determined to pursue that course.”

Last week it was announced that Trump has accepted an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May.

Trump later said he anticipates "tremendous success" in the meeting. The White House has stressed, however, that any meeting between Trump and Kim would be conditioned on “concrete actions” by Pyongyang.

In his comments on Monday, McMaster put “special emphasis on the need to keep up the pressure until North Korea’s words match with their actions.”

Meanwhile on Monday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. has still "not heard anything directly back" from Pyongyang over plans for a summit.

"There will be several steps (which) will be necessary to agree on the location and the scope of those discussions. We have not heard anything directly back from North Korea although we expect to hear something," Tillerson said in the Nigerian capital Abuja, according to AFP.

"These are all questions people are anxious to hear answers to. I would say, 'remain patient,'" he added.