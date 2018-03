Many people wonder what Judaism has to say about life after death. This is especially significant as we prepare for Pesach.

This week we are joined by Rabbi Alon Anava who shares with us his near death experience 13 years ago.

Not only does the Rabbi share the amazing and very frightening experience, but the story is even more powerful when you learn that his experience took place on the 14th of Nissan, the date on which Jews burn their Chametz and are getting ready for the Seder.





