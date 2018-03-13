Watch: Last moments on board the helicopter before it crashed

One of the victims of the helicopter crash in the East River recorded a video clip moments before the helicopter plunged into the water.

The helicopter being extracted from the water

One of the five victims of the helicopter crash that took place in the East River bordering Manhattan on Sunday night, recorded a video clip moments before the helicopter plunged into the water and posted it to Instagram.

The person who filmed the video was Trevor Cadigan, 26, of Dallas, Texas, killed in the crash.

All five tourists in the helicopter were killed in the accident, and only the pilot, Richard Vance, survived.

The pilot reportedly told investigators that the crash may have been caused by a passenger's piece of luggage hitting the emergency fuel shutoff button.