4 wounded in Haifa rampage

Attacker attempts to force his way into hospital, wounds two police officers with a saw before breaking into home, wounding couple.

At least four people were wounded Monday morning when a man brandishing a saw went on a rampage in the northern coastal city of Haifa.

The man, roughly 30 years of age, attempted to force his way into the Bnai Zion Medical Center in Haifa while carrying a hand saw.

When police officers approached the suspect, he wounded two of them with the saw and fled the scene. Both officers are reportedly in light condition.

The suspect then broke into an apartment on Hashmonaim Street and attacked an elderly couple, wounding them.

Police have surrounded the apartment, where the suspect has barricaded himself inside and refuses to surrender.

Emergency medical teams were able to reach the wounded couple and evacuate them to local hospitals. Both are approximately 80 years of age.

The husband suffered head wounds and is currently listed in serious condition in Rambam Hospital. His wife was lightly wounded and is being treated in Bnai Zion Medical Center.

“I was called to the scene of an incident involving a man who had gone on a rampage,” said MDA paramedic Shmuel Dror.

“When I got there, they were trying to subdue him. After he managed to escape, I was called to a nearby street. Inside an apartment there I saw a man, about 80 years of age, who was suffering from head wounds and was conscious but disoriented. I provided life-saving emergency first aid before he was evacuated in serious condition to Rambam Hospital.”

Authorities say the attacks were not terror related, and that the suspect appears to be mentally ill.