Five dead as helicopter crashes in East River

Five dead as tour helicopter crashes in New York City's East River.

Five people were killed on Sunday night when a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in New York City's East River.

The New York Post described the chopper as a "tour helicopter," and reported it plunged into the river near Gracie Mansion. Search and rescue officials are at the scene.

The helicopter did not sink and has been secured, reported CNN.

The cause of the crash is unclear. The helicopter is a Eurocopter AS350, PIX 11 reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, and divers with both the NYPD and FDNY are already searching the water, the mayor's spokesperson said.