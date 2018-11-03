Building of neighborhood for Netiv Ha'avot evacuees to continue

Court says freeze in compensation to evacuees applies only to monetary compensation.

The Supreme Court clarified Sunday evening that the freezing of the government's decisions to provide compensation to the evacuees of Amona, Ofra and Nativ Ha'avot will apply only to the issue of monetary compensation.

However, the construction of the temporary neighborhood for the evacuees of the Nativ Ha'avot neighborhood will continue as before.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice George Kara issued an interim order blocking the provision of compensation to the evacuees of the towns of Amona and Ofra in Samaria, and the Gush Etzion neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot in Judea.

The decision was made following a petition filed by left-wing attorney Shahar Ben Meir, who demanded the cancellation of the personal compensation that is slated to be given to the evacuees. The government released the details of the compensation program last week.

Ben Meir argued that the government's decisions to grant compensation are illegal, lack any legal authorization, and encourage delinquency and disobedience of the law.

In his decision, Judge Kara instructed the state, the Binyamin and Gush Etzion councils, as well as the evacuees who were joined as respondents to submit a preliminary response to the petition by tomorrow.