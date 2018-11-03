Watch: Arab car theft ring broken up

2 eastern Jerusalem residents and 2 PA Arabs charged in series of car thefts in Rishon Lezion.





An indictment was filed against two Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem and two Palestinian Authority residents for a series of car thefts in Rishon Lezion in central Israel.

The affair began after a police vehicle was reported to have been stolen in Rishon Lezion last month.

The police set up a barricade and arrested the thief. Shortly afterward, another car thief was caught after he stole a vehicle from a nearby street in Rishon Lezion. A third vehicle was also found to have been stolen by two Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem.

The police determined that the thefts were organized and connected, and the four thieves were charged together.

The police released surveillance video of one of the suspects stealing a car.