Apartment fire injures 5 in central Israel

Infants evacuated from daycare center after fire breaks out in building in Elad, leaving five injured.

A fire in an apartment building in central Israel left at least five people injured Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a building on Ba'alei Hatosafot Street in the city of Elad in central Israel forcing residents to evacuate.

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene of the fire, and helped evacuate infants from a daycare center in the building.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah responded to the fire within minutes, and treated five people who had been rescued from the building. United Hatzalah volunteers also performed medical checks on the children rescued from the daycare center to ensure that none had suffered from smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries.