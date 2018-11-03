'Iran nuke deal opened door to nuclearization of entire Mideast'

PM warns that Iran nuke deal encourages other regional powers to pursue nuclear programs, will lead to 'nuclearization' of the Middle East.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal, is liable to lead to the proliferation of nuclear weapons across the Middle East, as regional powers view Western acceptance of Iran’s program as a green-light to pursue their own nuclear aims, Israeli Prime Minsiter Binyamin Netanyahu warned.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting Sunday, Netanyahu discussed the content of his recent meetings with senior US officials, including President Donald Trump, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and senior American lawmakers.

"Last Friday I returned from the US where I met with the President of the United States, a great friend of Israel, Donald Trump,” said Netanyahu.

“I addressed the AIPAC Policy Conference, and met with Senate and House leaders – Republicans and Democrats, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and hundreds of businesspeople. I encouraged them to invest in Israel.”

“The diplomatic talks focused mainly on Iran. I said that the nuclear agreement with Iran contains within it many dangers for the world, including the special danger of the nuclearization of the Middle East,” continued Netanyahu.

“Many countries in the Middle East are saying that they are also allowed to enrich uranium if Iran is allowed to do so; therefore, the way to prevent this danger, the nuclearization of the Middle East, is to either thoroughly correct the agreement or abrogate it. Moreover, I remind you that Iran declares, on an almost daily basis – including recently, its intention to wipe out the State of Israel. It is hardly worth saying that we will not allow this, to put it mildly.”

President Donald Trump has criticized the JCPOA in the past, and vowed repeated to ‘fix or nix’ the controversial agreement.

The Trump administration has urged America’s European allies, key backers of the Iran nuclear deal, to cooperate with efforts to set higher standards for Iranian compliance.