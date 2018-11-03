'Meeting between US and North Korea very good for Israel'

Deputy Minister says meeting anticipated between Trump and North Korean leader good for Israel. 'Iran is watching closely.'

MK and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Michael Oren (Kulanu) today, Sunday, addressed news that US President Donald Trump had agreed to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Trump had accepted the invitation.

“He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain.”

Trump himself tweeted later on Thursday, “Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!” he wrote.

On Friday, Sanders emphasized that the meeting would be conditioned on “concrete actions” from North Korea.

"We're not going to let this meeting take place unless we see concrete actions" by North Korea, she stressed, adding, "Let's be clear: The United States has made zero concessions.”

Speaking on Sunday about the possibility of the meeting to 103FM, MK Michael Oren said that such a meeting would be “very good for Israel.”

“The Iranians are looking at this meeting very closely. They see an American president who doesn’t compromise on the nuclear issue, while North Korea is the one caving in.”

“The timing is perfect, as far as we’re concerned - just as we are calling for fundamental changes to the nuclear deal or for its cancellation, especially with an emphasis on the paragraph that enables Iran to reach nuclear capabilities in another ten years.”

“That’s Trump’s strong point - he’s unexpected,” Oren said.