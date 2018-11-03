Fire breaks out at Aish Hatorah yeshiva in Jerusalem

Security guard lightly injured, damage caused at yeshiva in Jerusalem's Old City.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Firefighters today, Sunday, put out a fire that broke out in an electrical room at Yeshivat Aish Hatorah, near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A security guard who entered the area of ​​the fire was lightly injured from smoke inhalation and evacuated for medical treatment.

An initial investigation by Jerusalem firefighter investigators revealed that an electric bicycle battery had flared up while charging, exploded and caused the fire.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the entire building, and the site was only slightly damaged.

Officials at Aish Hatorah reported that as of 1:00 p.m. local time the yeshiva was open and operating normally. Yeshiva staff informed Arutz Sheva that the fire was quickly extinguished, and that no students were harmed in the incident.




