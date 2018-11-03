Ariel Sharon's son comes out in support of Netanyahu

The son of former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon gave a strong vote of confidence for Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In an interview that is set to be released on Sunday, Gilad Sharon says that he could not think of anyone else that would be a better prime minister than Netanyahu. "The question when you choose a prime minister is always a question of alternatives: If you ask me right now, in the gallery of the candidates, Netanyahu is the preferred one," he says.

Sharon, who had clashed with Netanyahu when Ariel Sharon headed the Likud, said he regretted calling him a "liar and traitor" in a book he wrote detailing Sharon's years in power. "I wrote what I wrote because of Netanyahu's unfair treatment of my father," said Sharon.

"I criticize him for many things but there are also things he does well," added Sharon.

Gilad Sharon was considered by many to be Ariel Sharon's right-hand man when he was prime minister and often was at odds with Netanyahu, who was Sharon's main challenger to head the Likud party.

In Gilad Sharon's 2011 biography of his father titled 'Sharon: The Life of a Leader', Gilad contended that he had convinced his father to uproot the thriving, decades-old communities in Gaza's Gush Katif region in what later became the Gaza Disengagement.

In February, Sharon defended the move and stated that he has no regrets despite the numerous military operations and rocket fire following the disengagement. Sharon said that the disengagement "clearly saved lives" in the long run and prevented Israel from having to "bring out piles of bodies".

"There are many people who are angry, but at least they're alive," Sharon added. "Gaza is a death trap and I think it's good that we're not there."

Last year, Sharon announced that he was returning to politics and is attempting to earn a realistic spot on the Likud's Knesset list in the next primaries. Sharon has refused to apologize for his role in the disengagement, despite its unpopularity among Likud activists. In 2015, Sharon caused a minor ruckus when he alleged to Army Radio that the plan was "a brilliant success".

"No one, except for a few nuts, suggested that we remain there," contended Sharon.