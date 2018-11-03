Arabs urged to 'intensify the confrontations'

Coalition of Palestinian Arab organizations calling for larger protests against Israel and to intensify confrontations with the IDF.

The National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian Arab organizations, is calling for larger protests against Israel and to intensify confrontations with the IDF.

A statement issued by the coalition said that next Friday will become a day devoted entirely to intensifying the resistance against Israel.

According to the statement, a protest march will also be held at the Beit El checkpoint following Friday prayers.

Last week, the National and Islamic Forces called on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in a mass demonstration near the Qalandiya checkpoint in protest against the U.S. administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In Saturday’s statement, the coalition also condemned the arrest of the head of the student union at Bir Zeit University, who is suspected by the IDF of involvement in terrorism.

"International protection must be granted to the Palestinian people against the terror of the occupying state," it said.