Meet the 'Haredi Wonder Woman' Miriam Ballin is the first female haredi ambulance driver, and the founder of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma & Crisis Response Unit.

Courtesy of Ballin Miriam Ballin, holding her baby daughter, at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem. Meet Israel’s first female haredi ambulance driver - Miriam Ballin, the founder and director of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma & Crisis Response Unit. Ballin shares how emergencies can bring the city’s various populations together and explains how this most daring of professions can empower Haredi women within their own communities and Israeli society alike. Courtesy of Ballin Miriam Ballin, holding her baby daughter, at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.













