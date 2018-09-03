White supremacists accuse of Jews of plotting 'White Genocide'

Anti-Semitic hate-mail sent to Canadian law firm, accusing Jews of using immigration to achieve 'white genocide'.

A Canadian law firm specializing in immigration issues was targeted by anti-Semitic critics of the country’s immigration policies, with a hateful letter threatening the mass-murder of Jews.

According to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC), a Toronto-based law firm received a anti-Semitic letter in the mail on Wednesday, including a message accusing Jews of conspiring to bring about the “genocide” of “the white race via immigration”.

“Jewish genocide of the white race via immigration,” the printed letter reads. “Time for a genocide of the Jews!!!”

The other side of the letter included a picture, taken from the cover of the 1978 film “Dawn of the Dead” and altered to read “Dawn of the Dead Jew”.

"The language and imagery used in this anti-Semitic letter are horrendous," said Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center President and CEO Avi Benlolo. "This is not an isolated incident, and it's very concerning that Canadian Jewish businesses and organizations continue to be targeted with such despicable hate mail. I urge police to take all reports seriously and thoroughly investigate who is behind these threatening letters."

A number of Canadian synagogues, Jewish community centers, and other Jewish organizations have received anti-Semitic hate mail in recent months, including a flier sent to a Jewish community center in Windsor, Ontario which called for the expulsion of Jews “to the lake of fire”.

“How many times have you been expelled?” the flier asks rhetorically. “When it gets to dozens there have to be reasons, good reasons.”

Anti-Semitic hate mail sent to Toronto law firm Courtesy of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center