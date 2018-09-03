'We're unable to defend ourselves'

About 30 Arab rioters raided the community of Givat Ronen near Har Bracha on Wednesday afternoon.

Armed with knives, rocks and clubs, the Arabs attacked a group of youths from the community. One of them, Nachman Oren, suffered a serious head injury and underwent an operation at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The residents say that this is not the first incident of this kind and that the army and the security forces are reacting indifferently to the calls for help by the residents of Givat Ronen.

Noam Jackson, security coordinator of Givan Ronen, told Arutz Sheva, "The rioters attacked the boys with clubs and rocks. They called for help, and we reported to the army who was a half an hour late."

"This place is being filmed and yet the army responds late. They allow the rioters to go up to the community and nobody cares, most of us do not have permission to carry weapons so we cannot defend ourselves. Even though I’m the security coordinator, I still don’t have weapons. The Arabs know that we do not have weapons – and other such incidents could end with worse results," added Jackson.

He called on the army to work for the security of the residents. "We demand that more people on Givat Ronen be allowed to carry weapons for self-defense purposes and that the army will do its job and protect us. This place is under surveillance, so why is the army is not responding to these infiltration attempts?" asked Jackson.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit has not yet responded to the claims.