Dr. Sam Minskoff says that the trail of the arc in all its principles and processes may very well parallel the process of Aliyah.
Can there be one and not the other?
Tags:Aliyah Time
|
The time to get on the Aliyah trail
The Aliyah trail and its connection to the trail of the arc.
Dr. Sam Minskoff, 09/03/18 00:15
New olim arrive in Israel
Shachar Azran
