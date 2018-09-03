Why is the IDF taking aim at Religious Zionist rabbis?

A new video released by the IDF's Spokespersons Unit on Thursday takes aim at Religious Zionist rabbis who oppose the army's efforts to integrate female soldiers into combat units.

In a video released in honor of International Women's Day titled "So They Say", a montage of female combat soldiers are seen shooting, running an obstacle course, and repairing helicopters.

"So they say that women can't do it. They say that women cannot be combat soldiers. They say that we aren't built for it. They say that we don't have the physiological capabilities," says the narrator. After a minute of rehashing stereotypes about women, a female pilot climbs into the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet.

The clip appeared to be a direct assault on Religious Zionist rabbis, who are largely united in their opposition to the expansion of combat roles for female soldiers.

Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu condemned the video, asking how the media would react if the IDF Chief Rabbinate released video clips targeting feminism. "The insolence of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit knows no bounds. Thei unit's use of taxpayer money to incite against the religious sector demands his immediate dismissal," Rabbi Eliyahu told the Srugim website.

In January, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu was banned from IDF bases after he publically criticized Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot for upping the levels of female combat soldiers and blamed his policies for the dropping motivation of Israelis to serve in combat units.

After Rabbi Eliyahu's ban, a large number of prominent rabbis signed a letter supporting his remarks, including Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern, retired Hevron Chief Rabbi Dov Lior and Rabbi Fendel, Moskowitz Prize for Zionism laureate and head of Sderot Yeshiva..