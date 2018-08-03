Report: Hezbollah on high-alert, fears Israeli air strikes

An Arabic-language daily based in London reported that the Hezbollah terror group has declared a state of emergency, fearing an Israeli attack.

The report Thursday in A-Rai al-Yum said that the Shi’ite militia has been on alert since Tuesday at least in southern Lebanon in anticipation of an Israeli strike on its forces or facilities. Citing sources within Hezbollah, the newspaper said this alert was over “secret maneuvers” that Hezbollah believes that the Israel Defense Forces have been carrying out recently.

Last month, an Iranian drone entering Israeli airspace from Syria remained in Israel 1.5 minutes before the IAF shot it down. Responding to the infiltration, Israel in response attacked the drone's command center. During the IAF operation, Syrian surface-to-air missiles downed an Israeli F-16I fighter jet. Syria in response slammed Israel for "violating its airspace" and said Israel would suffer "more surprises" the next time it retaliated.

In January, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad threatened Israel with war.

Iran is an ally of the Assad's regime.

Hezbollah, which is an ally both of Assad and of Iran, has fought alongside the Islamic Republic and Assad’s forces against rebels and jihadists who have taken over large parts of Syria after the eruption in 2011 of a bloody civil war there.