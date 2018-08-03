US ship 'Mount Whitney' anchors in Haifa for joint drill

The ship comes to participate in the '2018 Juniper Cobra' joint drill between the IDF and US Army.

As part of the joint IDF-US Army “2018 Juniper Cobra” drill, the command and control ship of the Sixth Fleet, “Mount Whitney” anchored in Haifa today, Thursday.

The Sixth Fleet of the United States, the US Navy in Europe based in Italy, maintains

close cooperation with the IDF.

The ship has about 500 crew members, half of whom are senior officers of the Sixth Fleet, who

will participate in the exercise.

Their participation in the exercise emphasizes the commitment to the strategic relationship between the IDF and the US Army and is part of the joint operation to maintain stability and security in the region.