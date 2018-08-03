University of Paris lecturer describes series of events pointing to 'ethnic cleansing' of French Jews in article published by local media.

In an article published by local media, University of Paris lecturer Dr. Guy Millière describes a series of events pointing to "ethnic cleansing" being carried out in France because of Muslim anti-Semitism.

Millière wrote in a Gatestone Institute policy paper that the Jewish population has shrunk from 500,000 in 2000 to below 400,000 today.

"Graffiti was spray painted on Jewish-owned homes calling on the owners to 'flee immediately' if they want to live and anonymous letters containing live bullets were sent to Jewish mailboxes," he writes.

According to him, French Jews who can leave the country are leaving. "Most of the departures are made hastily. Many Jewish families sell their homes at a price much lower than market price, and Jewish districts that once were thriving are now on the verge of extinction."

Millière's paper begins:

"Friday, January 12, 2018. Sarcelles. A city in the northern suburbs of Paris. A 15-year-old girl returns from high school. She wears a necklace with a star of David and a Jewish school uniform. A man attacks her with a knife, slashes her face, and runs away. She will be disfigured the rest of her life. "January 29, again in Sarcelles, an 8-year-old boy wearing a Jewish skullcap is kicked and punched by two teenagers. "A year earlier, in February, 2017, in Bondy, two young Jews wearing Jewish skullcaps were severely beaten with sticks and metal poles. One of the Jews had his fingers cut with a hacksaw. "Before that, in Marseilles, a Jewish teacher was attacked with a machete by a high school student who said he wanted to 'decapitate a Jew'. The teacher used the Torah he was carrying to protect himself. He survived but was seriously injured."

He says anti-Semitic attacks in the country are multiplying. "Most are committed in broad daylight; Jews know they have to be street-smart. Some attackers break into Jewish homes.

"Laws meant to punish anti-Semitic threats are now used to punish those who denounce the threats."

He also says a new edition of an eighth grade public school history textbook states that in France it is forbidden to criticize Islam and cites a court decision supporting this claim.

Millière quotes Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls saying "the problem is that anti-Semitism today in France comes less from the far-right than from individuals of Muslim faith or culture."

Millière has a political explanation for politicians' indifference to the grave phenomenon. "The politicians see that the number of Muslims in France is so large now that it is virtually impossible to win elections without the Muslim vote, and the birth rate discrepancy between Muslims and non-Muslims will force them to pursue the Muslim vote even more in coming years.

"Politicians also see a growing number of 600 'no-go zones' in a country where Muslims may kill or where violent riots might break out at any moment. In France, more than 500 people have been murdered or maimed as result of Islamic terror in less than four years."

A leaked report concluded that the number of lawless “no-go zones” in Sweden now totals 61, up from 55 in just one year’s time. "Sharia patrols" have been seen in other European cities including London, Copenhagen, and Hamburg.