Supreme Court: Don't return body to Gaza

Interim order against returning body: 'Holding hostages cannot be asset, but rather burden for which costs must be collected from enemy.'

The Supreme Court issued an interim injunction ordering the State not to return the body of a Gaza Arab who was killed last week in an incident with the Israeli navy off the Gaza coast. This, after a court request filed by the family of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since Operation Protective Edge, reports Hadashot 2.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Hendel issued an order not to return the body of Ismail Abu Riala, who was killed after naval fighters opened warning fire at a fishing boat that deviated from the fishing area. The order is valid until a court hearing is held next Tuesday.

Flash 90 Goldin family in Supreme Court

The decision comes after Goldin's family responded yesterday to the State request to release Abu Riala's body. In response, the family demanded the State ensure the Gaza funeral not become a "Hamas propaganda festival."

The family asked the Supreme Court last month to determine the government must give 72-hour warning before it returns bodies of terrorists who carried out attacks and fully implement the cabinet's decisions regarding release of bodies.

The Goldin family said in response to the decision: "More than a legal order, this is a moral order to the Israeli government, calling on it to stop awarding prizes and gifts to Hamas while holding soldiers and civilians like pirates and in violation of international law towards us as a state, to change the equation once and for all: Holding hostages cannot be an asset, but rather a burden for which costs must be collected from the enemy."