Report: A-G said Netanyahu should resign if indicted

TV report claims Avichai Mandelblit said that if an indictment is filed against Netanyahu, he will have to resign. Justice Ministry denies.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has been saying behind closed doors that if an indictment is filed against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he will have to resign, Channel 10 News reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Mandelblit also said during those talks that he would find it difficult to defend Netanyahu's continued tenure if an indictment is indeed filed, since it is not easy to justify the legal interpretation that the prime minister can continue in his position until a final verdict is handed down.

The Justice Ministry categorically denied the report.

"Following the publication according to which the attorney general expressed the position that the prime minister should resign if it is decided to file an indictment against him, we make it clear that the report is completely denied,” it said.

"The attorney general did not formulate any position on this theoretical legal issue, and in any case he did not express any position in any forum, and as stated, any publication claiming otherwise is totally denied," the ministry added.