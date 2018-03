It's hard to change habits, but a gentle push can move us in the right direction.

The Secret to a Life of Renewal

In this episode, TED speakers offer deceptively simple "nudges" for managing our kids, our health, and our aspirations.

The guests include behavioral economist Richard Thaler, psychiatrist Judson Brewer, psychologist Carol Dweck, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, and economist Sendhil Mullainathan.