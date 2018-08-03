Florida shooter indicted

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz indicted on 17 counts of murder and 17 more of attempted murder.

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was indicted on Wednesday on 17 counts of murder and 17 more of attempted murder, the state attorney's office said, according to AFP.

On February 14, Cruz entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, just north of Miami, and opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 assault rifle, killing 14 students and three staff members.

A Broward County grand jury charged Cruz -- who has confessed to the killings -- with 17 counts of first degree premeditated murder and 17 counts of first degree attempted murder.

The attempted murder charges relate to those wounded in the attack, state attorney Michael Satz said in a statement.

After the shooting, police said that Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student, stopped at a Walmart and then McDonald's before officers detained him 40 minutes after the rampage.

The FBI admitted after the shooting it had received a tip that Cruz had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate.

A person who was close to Cruz had called the FBI's tip line on January 5 and provided information about Cruz's weapons and his erratic behavior.

The FBI acknowledged that the tip should have been shared with the FBI's Miami office and investigated, but it was not.