Four injured in knife attacks in Vienna

Three people injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.

Austrian police said at least three people were injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna on Wednesday evening, with a fourth being injured in a second attack nearby, reported The Associated Press.

Vienna police said the first attack happened at about 7:45 p.m. local time on Praterstrasse in the heart of Vienna.

“According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons — a man, his wife and their adult daughter,” police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told AP. “The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital.”

A fourth person was attacked with a knife nearby shortly afterward, with police noting they are investigating whether there is a link between the attacks.

A male citizen of Afghan decent was arrested in connection with the second assault, Reuters reported.

The motive for the stabbings and whether they were connected to terrorism remain unknown.

Like many other countries, Austria has been facing a terror threat from both asylum seekers as well as locals who travel to Iraq and Syria to fight alongside jihadists, then return to their home countries.

Facing the challenges of Austrians travelling to the Middle East to join jihadist groups, Austria's parliament in February of 2015 passed a law banning foreign sources of financing to Muslim organizations and requiring imams to be able to speak German.

In June of that year, an Austrian court convicted nine people of Chechen origin who were arrested on their way to join Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists together with their Turkish driver.

Last January, Austrian armed commandos arrested a man suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Vienna, police said.