'We won't support an agreement the court will strike down'

UTJ chairman says that, despite reports of a solution to coalition crisis, no official proposal has been presented to his faction.

United Torah Judaism faction chairman MK Menachem Eliezer Moses clarified to Arutz Sheva that the reports of attempts to resolve the coalition crisis over the draft law have not yet matured into an agreement which can be presented to the Council of Torah Sages.

We have not yet received any official document, and at this stage, this dialogue is an like egg that has not been hatched," said Moses.

"As of now, the document is still consolidated in the Justice Ministry with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and then it has to get Attorney General Mandelblit's consent clarifying that this outline can indeed provide a response to the Supreme Court [which gave until the summer to present a new Draft Law]."

He added, "We will not go over an outline that will not stand up to the Supreme Court. We will not repeat the mistakes of the past. After the attorney general makes it clear that this is indeed an outline that will not be dropped by the Supreme Court, we will ask the great rabbis of Israel whether it is sufficient to have a preliminary reading before the recess."

Moses also stresses that if the Council of Torah Sages ask them to, his party will demand that members of the coalition sign a commitment that the outline be advanced and presented as a law proposal during the Knesset's summer session.