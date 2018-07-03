Netanyahu: Investigations don't distract me

PM speaks at Economic Club in Washington. 'I can't say that I like the investigations against me, but they don't distract me from my role.'

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred today, Wednesday, to the investigations against him currently underway in Israel, at The Economic Club of Washington DC during his trip to the US for the AIPAC policy conference.

When asked what his favorite part of being prime minister was, Netanyahu joked, “the investigations!”

On a more serious note, he denied that the investigations distracted him from daily functioning as prime minister. "I can't say that I like it but it doesn't distract me," he said. "I'm committed to the role."

Regarding the coalition crisis in Israel, Netanyahu said, "I want to finish the term of this government, if the coalition leaders agree that is what will happen. If they don’t [agree], then we’ll have early elections."

Netanyahu also compared his relationship with Trump to that which he had with Obama.

"I have fewer disagreements with Trump then I had with Obama,” Netanyahu said. “Actually, I still haven't found any issues with Trump."