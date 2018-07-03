'You're going to go down in history as someone who really made a meaningful difference for the Jewish People.'

Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) today hosted Education Minister Naftali Bennett in his Washington office on Capitol Hill and there they discussed the upcoming US embassy move to Jerusalem.

"Congressman DeSantis was central to pushing to move the American embassy to Jerusalem," Bennett opened by saying. He asked the Congressman to share how he succeeded.

"Well, a lot of work, a lot of dedication, and I actually took a trip to Israel last March and we identified various sites, and the site I thought was the best and reported was the consulate annex in Arnona," referring to the Jerusalem neighborhood currently housing the US consulate. "That's going to be the site, and we open up on May 14th. So it's really gratifying to see it come to fruition."

Bennett thanked DeSantis: "This is a huge event for the people of Israel, and on behalf of the Israelis I want to thank you. You're going to go down in history as someone who really made a meaningful difference for the Jewish People."

DeSantis was honored and delighted at that suggestion, and answered Bennett: "Well I'm excited, I think it's going to be a big event, and it's been a long time coming."