Internal Security Minister: 'The public is sometimes smarter than all the commentators who sit in studios.'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan today addressed developments in the Bezeq affair investigation and Nir Hefetz's becoming a state witness, saying that "the investigation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not motivated by political or other considerations.

"The police have total independence with no connection to me in any decisions," Erdan said in a Channel Two interview. "I've said many times that I support the Commissioner and reject accusations that there are unrelated political motives behind the investigations."

The Minister added "the request to investigate the police commissioner's comments on surveillance against his interrogators is still being checked. This is a matter that must be investigated and possible public concerns should be dispelled in this context.

"I must say that I am uncomfortable that a state witness goes unpunished," Erdan said. "He is also a criminal and not motivated by moral concerns. I understand the use of this tool to try to arrive at the truth. It isn't pleasant to have many state witnesses against Netanyahu.

"I think the public is sometimes smarter than all the commentators who sit in studios," Erdan said of the Prime Minister's investigation. "It's very possible the accumulation of cases and publicity about state witnesses and what happened during the interrogations evoke empathy toward the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is innocent until proven otherwise, and media publicity may create a counter-reaction."

Regarding the Draft Law crisis, Erdan said, "I very much hope we won't go to elections; it would be quite unnecessary. The Prime Minister didn't initiate this crisis, and even within the haredi factions we hear differing opinions. I am actually trying to analyze everyone's political interests, including my party, and I really don't think there's any interest in going to elections in the next two months."

On suspicions against Roni Ritman of sexually harassing a police officer, Erdan said "it's inappropriate for Ritman to be in a position like District Commander or head of the traffic department."