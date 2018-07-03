'Fix the Iran deal or cancel it'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held a series of meetings on Capitol Hill following his speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference.

The prime minister met with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. Later, Netanyahu met with members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and met with members of the leadership of the House of Representatives from both parties, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Steny Hoyer & Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Netanyahu told the lawmakers, "This place represents the American people, the great friends of the people of Israel, who give thanks to all of you."

Speaker Ryan responded, “In the name of the bipartisan leadership here in the House of Representatives, we welcome you, Prime Minister, you are a great friend and a great ally, we are very excited by the ongoing dialogue between us. It's great to have you here. "

The prime minister described Iran's aggression in the region and its attempts to establish a military base in Syria, and noted Israel's determined position to prevent it.

Netanyahu also presented the dangers in the Iranian nuclear deal and said that there was a need to fully correct the failures of the agreement or to cancel it.