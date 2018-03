How does the Israeli security reality look from the cockpit? Ram Shmueli, a base commander and former Air Force pilot, talks about Israel's security challenges within its borders, Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

US Air Force F-35 Lightning II In this episode, Adam Haliva interviews former F-16 squadron and base commander Brig Gen. (res.) Ram Shmueli. The two discuss the recent skirmish between the Israeli Air Force and Iran, the flare-up on the Gaza border and Shumeli’s educational work with Israeli millennials.













