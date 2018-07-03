The Tabernacle, AIPAC, and Jewish destiny

This week's double Torah portions of Vayakhel and Pekudei bring the book of Exodus to a close, with the construction and dedication of the Tabernacle.

This Shabbat, called 'parashat Para,' is also the third of the four special Sabbaths that precede Passover, featuring a special Torah reading concerning the mysterious ordinance of the Red Heifer.

Tune into this week's edition of Temple Talk as Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share beautiful insights on these Torah portions and how their message impacts on the current political realities facing the State of Israel.

Plus: A special update on red heifers in Israel.