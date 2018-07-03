Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan took part Tuesday in the National Union conference in Jerusalem and called for a full union between the Jewish Home and the National Union factions.

"In the past few weeks, the contacts between the Jewish Home party and the Tekuma party have been renewed on the basis of the outline I proposed in the past," Rabbi Ben-Dahan noted.

"I have to say that I personally feel strange saying the words 'contacts between the parties', because there really is no difference between the parties," Rabbi Ben-Dahan said. "Therefore, we must unite once and for all, and our world view is worthy and proper to lead the people of Israel."

"In order to succeed in this, the base must be stable and firm, so most of the public wants and wishes for unity in the camp," said the deputy minister.

"I call from here to my good friend Minister Uri Ariel: Let's sit with Minister Naftali Bennett, the three of us, and advance the issue of unification, and together we will continue to work for the people of Israel, its Torah and its land."