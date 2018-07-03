'It seems Netanyahu wants early elections'

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says PM would help pass haredi parties' draft bill if he was serious about avoiding snap elections.

A spokesman for Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) responded Tuesday to various questions about Litzman's past statements about the coalition crisis over the Draft Law.

"There is no coordination with the prime minister about elections," the deputy minister's spokesman explained. "Litzman today expressed his belief that the prime minister wants elections - in light of the fact that he is not making enough efforts to end the crisis and that the Likud is not proposing a solution - if the prime minister wanted a solution He would have done more."

"Litzman does not want elections, but he will not be afraid of going to elections if an amended draft law is not passed before the budget is approved, as instructed by the Council of Torah Sages."

At the same time, sources in the Prime Minister's entourage said that Netanyahu is demanding that the coalition parties reach a full solution to the dispute over this issue.

"The prime minister does not want a local and temporary solution to the political crisis, and in another month or two, everything will be repeated," the sources said.

"In truth, we do not want elections," the sources added. "Despite the flattering surveys, the prime minister remembers how to go to elections, but he does not know how to get out of them."