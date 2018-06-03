'State's witness - an important tool for deterrence'



Police Commissioner says recruiting state's witnesses helps to deter criminals and reduce public corruption.

Police Commissioner Roni Alshikh on Tuesday spoke at the Sderot conference about the recruitment of numerous state's witnesses in recent police investigations.



"State's witnesses are one of the most important tools for deterrence, both against crime families and public corruption," he said. “When there is assistance for one’s testimony - it really strengthens the case, the more stable his testimony is and the more assistance it has.”



"Public corruption offenses are very elusive and difficult to prove, it is very difficult to collect evidence in this area, and therefore people feel protected and and feel there is no threat. When your closest network can turn around - everyone can take that into account. "



Alshikh claimed that the remarks were made without explicitly referring to the investigations linked to the prime minister. "I do not intend to leak from the cases of the prime minister, and I will not relate to any active portfolios. Rather, I am speaking in a general sense."













