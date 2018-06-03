Bennett's 'diplomatic marathon' in Washington

'In the past two days, I have met with Republican and Democratic congressmen to advance Israel's security and political interests.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) released a notice describing his security-related meetings with US representatives on the sidelines of the AIPAC Policy Conference currently underway in Washington DC.

“In the past two days, I have met with Republican and Democratic congressmen to advance Israel's security and political interests.”

“I thanked Eliot Engel (D-NY) for promoting legislation against Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

“Ted Deutsch (D-FL) shared with me efforts to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in Europe.

“I spoke with Joe Wilson (R-SC) about the need to curb Iran's missile program.

“Norm Coleman [former Republican Senator for Minnesota] shared with me actions to tighten sanctions against the Iranian nuclear program.

“With Brad Sherman (D-CA) we talked about the Taylor Force Law to halt funding for Palestinian terrorists.”

“Bradley Schneider (D-IL) told me why he returned to Congress after he retired: to stop Iran from arming itself.

“With Ed Royce (R-CA), chairman of the Congressional Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, we talked about the common interest in preventing Iranian consolidation in Syria.

“The diplomatic marathon in Washington will continue today.”