It's amusing to see the surprised reaction of a young child who finally realizes that their grandparents were not always old.

What's hidden behind MAELYS' mask?

It's amusing to see the surprised reaction of a young child who finally realizes that their grandparents were not always old.

MAELYS: "We, too, have struggled to believe that the laws of aging apply to us, but at a certain stage we must recognize that they are here—physical and mental changes, with which we must deal effectively."

It's not for nothing that every culture features legends with heroes who have tried to achieve eternal youth. Who doesn't want a healthy body that does not tire, change, or age?

MAELYS: "Even in our time, the cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical companies are doing everything in their power to prolong the youth of the body. One of the most significant changes we face during the late adulthood is the transformation of the body. This variability is reflected in a decrease in the solidity of the skin, wrinkles, and loss of shine and glamor."

The enormous emphasis Western society places on appearance creates stress and distress in some people, while others choose to look at natural changes in a sympathetic manner and become conscious of the field of cultivation.

MAELYS fabric masks provide maximum nourishment of the skin over time. The mask is not only comfortable but suitable for all skin types. It incorporates active ingredients that support the renewal of skin cells.

These ingredients work together in perfect synergy, providing maximum moisture and long-lasting protection. The MAELYS mask is recommended for when ﻿you want to give your skin a fresh and glamorous look—for example, before a date, job interview, or any other important event. Since the mask comes in a disposable package, it is especially well-suited to travel.

Directions: Place the mask on a clean face, gently massage, and leave for about 10 minutes. Then remove the mask and gently massage the remaining serum until absorbed or alternatively, rinse with lukewarm water.