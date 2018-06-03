Minister of National Infrastructure Yuval Steinitz (Likud) defended the Prime Minister against reported accusations by Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu’s former media adviser who yesterday turned state’s evidence against the Prime Minister, according to which the Prime Minister had been pressured by his wife and son to make security-related decisions which contradicted recommendations of the security establishment.

"I know Nir Hefetz superficially, and I know of the affair from the media. I do not know of the accusations about Sara and Yair Netanyahu," Steinitz said in an interview on Kan Bet. "I can say as a member of the cabinet and government that the prime minister's attitude is serious and to-the-point.”

He added that he did not understand why it was considered strange that the prime minister sometimes made decisions that did not conform to the recommendations of the security establishment.

"Since Ben-Gurion, there has been a tradition that the prime ministers listen to security officials, but oftentimes, they decide against their opinion. The prime minister makes decisions alone, when all is said and done. I do not think his family has a big influence on him in foreign affairs and defense issues. The prime minister has the right, and even obligation, to hear security officials, but he also has the right and obligation to decide himself,” Steinitz said.

Regarding the prime minister's condition in light of the investigations against him, Steinitz made clear that Likud has no intention of demanding that Netanyahu leave. "We won the elections thanks to Netanyahu, and I do not see a situation in which Likud is proposing that he go."