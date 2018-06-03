PA government rejects American peace plan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government on Monday rejected the possibility of accepting a peace plan from the Trump administration, thereby endorsing the position of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas on the issue.

Rami Hamdallah, head of the Ramallah-based government, praised Abbas for "abiding by the national basic principles and for his steadfastness in dealing with the dangerous plots that seek to destroy the Palestinian national enterprise."

The PA government also stressed that the initiative presented by Abbas to the UN Security Council is the only way to conduct serious and genuine negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution.

It ruled out any possibility of interim arrangements, partial arrangements or arrangements that are incompatible with international law.

Abbas has sought an alternative to direct talks with Israel and has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for negotiations since President Trump’s December declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He recently addressed the UN Security Council and called on the international community to hold a Middle East peace conference as an alternative to a U.S.-led talks between Israel and the PA.