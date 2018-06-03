Haley: Israel is not going away

Ambassador Haley at AIPAC: The day will come when the whole world recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday addressed the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington.

“When I come to AIPAC I am with friends. I remember last year when we had the vote on America’s opposition to the Castro regime in Cuba. The vote went against us, 191-2. The only ‘no’ votes? You guessed it. The United States and Israel. But I always say that quality is better than quantity,” said Haley.

She recalled how President Donald Trump, shortly after being elected, contacted her and asked her to serve as the American ambassador at the UN.

“I told the president I won’t be a wallflower or a talking head. I have to be able to say what I think. Without any hesitation, President Trump said, ‘Nikki, that’s exactly why I want you to do this.’”

“The top Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, recently had some advice for me. He told me to shut up. Mr. Erekat, I will always be respectful, but I will never shut up,” stressed Haley.

Resolution 2334, which condemned Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria and which the Obama administration permitted to pass in its final days was “a shameful day for America. On my first day, I assured the Israeli Ambassador [Danny Danon] that on my watch, that would never happen again. And I’m proud to say it has not happened again.”

“It turns out bullying is a standard practice in the UN. On the battlefield, Israel does not get bullied. The Iranians and Syrians can vouch for that. But in the UN it’s a different story. Israel gets bullied because the countries that don’t like Israel are allowed to get away with it,” she explained.

UNESCO, she said, is one of the most biased organizations against Israel. When it declared the Cave of the Patriarchs a “Palestinian heritage site”, said Haley, “That was enough. 10 months into this administration, the United States withdrew from UNESCO.”

She recalled how every month, the UN Security Council has a session on the Middle East but instead of focusing on the important issues in the region, it became a monthly Israel-bashing session.

“I can’t say that we’ve solved the problem, but I can say that several other countries have followed our lead,” said Haley.

Regarding Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Haley said that when she assumed office “I knew that Jerusalem was, is and will always be the capital of Israel. This was not something that was created by the location of an embassy. This was not something that was created by an American decision. America didn’t make Jerusalem Israel’s capital. What President Trump did, to his credit, was recognize a reality that had been denied for too long. Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, that’s a fact, and President Trump had the courage to recognize that fact. Sometime in the future, the day will come when the whole world recognizes that fact.”

“I hope to be there and join our great ambassador David Friedman on the day that we open our brand new American embassy in Jerusalem” on May 14, she said.

“Israel is not going away. When the world realizes that Israel is not going away, then we can progress toward peace,” she concluded.